版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 28日 星期三 20:56 BJT

BRIEF-Silver Bear announces receipt of final order in respect of arrangement with Silver Bear Resources PLC

June 28 Silver Bear Resources Inc

* Silver Bear announces receipt of final order in respect of arrangement

* Silver Bear Resources - Court issued final order approving previously announced plan of arrangement of co involving co and Silver Bear Resources PLC

* Silver Bear Resources Inc - is currently anticipating arrangement will become effective on June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐