BRIEF-Silver Bear announces receipt of final order in respect of arrangement with Silver Bear Resources PLC

BRIEF-McCormick Q2 earnings per share $0.79
* McCormick reports strong sales and profit growth in second quarter
June 28 Silver Bear Resources Inc
* Silver Bear announces receipt of final order in respect of arrangement
* Silver Bear Resources - Court issued final order approving previously announced plan of arrangement of co involving co and Silver Bear Resources PLC
* Silver Bear Resources Inc - is currently anticipating arrangement will become effective on June 30, 2017
LONDON, June 29 Royal Dutch Shell's Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) ship has left a shipyard in South Korea for its destination offshore northwest Australia, the company said on Thursday.
* Gold standard reports increased oxide gold resource and approval of an exploration EA at the Dark Star Deposit, Carlin Trend, Nevada