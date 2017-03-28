版本:
BRIEF-Silver Bear finalizes increase of existing facilities & note extension with major shareholders

March 28 Silver Bear Resources Inc:

* Silver Bear finalizes increase of existing facilities and note extension with its major shareholders

* Concluded formal agreements with major shareholders, which increase previously provided project facilities by further $15 million

* Finalizes extension of maturity dates of their outstanding convertible notes from March 31, 2017 to December 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
