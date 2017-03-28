BRIEF-Silver Bear finalizes increase of existing facilities & note extension with major shareholders

BRIEF-BMO Financial increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to C$0.90 per share
* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to c$0.90per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 28 Silver Bear Resources Inc:
* Silver Bear finalizes increase of existing facilities and note extension with its major shareholders
* Concluded formal agreements with major shareholders, which increase previously provided project facilities by further $15 million
* Finalizes extension of maturity dates of their outstanding convertible notes from March 31, 2017 to December 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to c$0.90per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lyondellbasell announces increase to quarterly dividend and shareholder approval of new share repurchase program
* Pfizer recommends shareholders reject the below-market mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corporation