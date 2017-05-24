版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 25日 星期四 03:39 BJT

BRIEF-Silver Lake announces investment of up to $400 mln in Unity Technologies

May 24 Silver Lake:

* Announced an investment of up to $400 million in Unity Technologies

* Silver Lake says Silver Lake managing partner Egon Durban will join Unity's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐