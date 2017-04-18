版本:
BRIEF-Silver Lake Partners says it has raised $15 bln for Silver Lake Partners V

April 18 Silver Lake Partners Lp

* Silver lake partners says it has raised $15 billion for silver lake partners v Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
