BRIEF-Silver Run Acquisition announces pricing of $900,000,000 initial public offering

March 23 Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II

* Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II announces pricing of $900,000,000 initial public offering

* Silver Run Acquisition II Corp - announced pricing of its initial public offering of 90 million units at a price of $10.00 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
