BRIEF-Silver Run Acquisition II files for IPO of up to $900 mln

March 22 Silver Run Acquisition Ii Corp

* Blank Check Co Silver Run Acquisition II Corp files for ipo of up to $900 million - SEC filing

* Had previously filed for IPO of up to $550 million

* Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. are underwriters for ipo

* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee Source text (bit.ly/2nda9MQ) Further company coverage:
