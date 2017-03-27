版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 04:34 BJT

BRIEF-Silver Spring Networks announces Catriona Fallon as chief financial officer

March 27 Silver Spring Networks Inc -

* Silver Spring Networks announces Catriona Fallon as chief financial officer

* Fallon joins Silver Spring from Marin Software, where she was executive vice president and CFO

* Fallon succeeds Ken Gianella, who has served as Silver Spring's interim CFO over past nine months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐