BRIEF-Silver Spring Networks announces Catriona Fallon as chief financial officer

BRIEF-Costamare to offer common stock in public offering
Costamare inc says plans to use net proceeds of offering for capital expenditures
March 27 Silver Spring Networks Inc -
* Silver Spring Networks announces Catriona Fallon as chief financial officer
* Fallon joins Silver Spring from Marin Software, where she was executive vice president and CFO
Fallon joins Silver Spring from Marin Software, where she was executive vice president and CFO

Fallon succeeds Ken Gianella, who has served as Silver Spring's interim CFO over past nine months
Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.94per share
Modine reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results