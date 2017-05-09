版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三

BRIEF-Silver Spring Networks reports Q1 revenue $50.3 million

May 9 Silver Spring Networks Inc

* Silver Spring Networks reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $50.3 million versus $48.6 million

* Q1 revenue view $69.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Silver Spring Networks Inc qtrly loss per share $0.44

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
