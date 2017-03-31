版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 1日 星期六 02:21 BJT

BRIEF-Silver standard exercises option to form JV with Golden Arrow for Chinchillas Project

March 31 Silver Standard Resources Inc

* Silver Standard exercises option to form joint venture with Golden Arrow for Chinchillas project

* Anticipate construction at Chinchillas to begin during Q3 of 2017

* Anticipate ore delivery to Pirquitas mill expected in second half of 2018

* Joint venture will be comprised of Silver Standard's Pirquitas property and Golden Arrow's Chinchillas property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐