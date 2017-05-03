BRIEF-Silver Standard reports Q1 adjusted earnings $0.17/shr

BRIEF-FDA approves first cancer treatment for solid tumor with specific genetic feature
* FDA approves first cancer treatment for any solid tumor with a specific genetic feature
May 3 Silver Standard Resources Inc
* Silver Standard reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 revenue $117.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $112.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Silver Standard Resources Inc - a total of 52,528 ounces of gold were sold at an average price of $1,214 per ounce during Q1 of 2017
* Says produced 97,851 gold equivalent ounces at cash costs of $646 in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed budget estimates that the federal government could save $35 billion over the next decade by rolling back regulations governing Wall Street.
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. government filed a civil lawsuit Tuesday accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of illegally using software to bypass emission controls in 104,000 diesel vehicles sold since 2014.