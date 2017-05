BRIEF-SILVER STANDARD REPORTS QTRLY ADJ SHR OF $0.26

Feb 23 Silver Standard Resources Inc:

* SILVER STANDARD REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2016 RESULTS

* SILVER STANDARD RESOURCES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS OF $12.1 MILLION OR $0.10 PER SHARE AND ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $30.8 MILLION OR $0.26 PER SHARE

* SILVER STANDARD -Q4 PRODUCTION WAS 110,130 GOLD EQUIVALENT OUNCES AT CASH COSTS OF $625 AND AISC OF $845 PER PAYABLE GOLD EQUIVALENT OUNCE SOLD

* EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENDITURES ARE FORECAST AT $18 MILLION FOR 2017

* SILVER STANDARD RESOURCES INC SEES 2017 MARIGOLD MINE GOLD PRODUCTION 205,000 - 215,000 OZ

* SILVER STANDARD RESOURCES - EXPECT TO INCUR ABOUT $6 MILLION RELATED TO REMEDIATION OF MINING AREAS IN 2017, MAINLY ON SURFACE WATER CONTROL MEASURES

* SILVER STANDARD -IN 2017, ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS AT MID-POINT OF GUIDANCE, EXPECT TO PRODUCE 355,000 GOLD EQUIVALENT OUNCES