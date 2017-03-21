版本:
BRIEF-Silver Wheaton declares quarterly dividend of $0.07 per common share for 2017

March 21 Silver Wheaton Corp -

* Declared first quarterly cash dividend payment for 2017 of $0.07 per common share, increase of $0.01 relative to previous quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
