BRIEF-Silvercrest Asset Management Group reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.22

May 4 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc
* Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. reports Q1 2017
results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Q1 revenue rose 14 percent to $22 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.22
* Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc - discretionary AUM
increased by $2.1 billion, or 17.2%, to $14.3 billion at march
31, 2017 from $12.2 billion at march 31, 2016.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $21.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
