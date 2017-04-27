BRIEF-Simon Property Group Q1 FFO per share $2.74

April 27 Simon Property Group Inc:

* Simon Property Group reports first quarter 2017 results and 9.4% year-over-year increase in quarterly dividend

* Q1 FFO per share $2.74

* Sees fy 2017 FFO per share $11.45 to $11.55

* Sets quarterly dividend of $1.75per share

* Simon Property Group Inc says comparable property noi growth for three months ended march 31, 2017 was 3.8%

* Q1 FFO per share view $2.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $11.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Simon Property Group Inc says reaffirms outlook for year

* Simon Property Group Inc says occupancy was 95.6% at march 31, 2017, unchanged from March 31, 2016