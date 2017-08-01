FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Simon Property Q2 FFO per share $2.47
2017年8月1日 / 下午1点04分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Simon Property Q2 FFO per share $2.47

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Simon Property Group Inc

* Simon Property Group reports second quarter 2017 results and raises quarterly dividend and full year 2017 guidance

* Sees fy 2017 FFO per share $11.14 to $11.22

* Q2 FFO per share $2.47

* Simon Property Group Inc - ‍comparable property noi growth for three months ended june 30, 2017 was 4.4%

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $11.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $2.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Simon Property Group Inc - ‍occupancy was 95.2% at june 30, 2017​

* Simon Property Group Inc - ‍board of directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $1.80 per share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

