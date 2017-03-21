版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 21日 星期二 20:12 BJT

BRIEF-Simplay Labs says Shanghai lab is now ready to test HDMI alternate mode

March 21 Lattice Semiconductor Corp:

* Simplay Labs says its Shanghai, China lab is now ready to test HDMI alternate mode for usb type-c(tm) specification Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
