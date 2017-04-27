版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 05:08 BJT

BRIEF-Simpson Manufacturing Q1 earnings per share $0.48

April 27 Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc-

* Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.48

* Q1 sales rose 10 percent to $219.9 million

* Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc- sees gross profit margin for full-year of 2017 to be approximately 45% to 46% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
