版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 1日 星期一 18:43 BJT

BRIEF-Simulations Plus entered into stock purchase agreement with Dilisym Services

May 1 Simulations Plus Inc

* Simulations Plus Inc - entered into a stock purchase agreement with Dilisym Services, Inc, shareholders of Dilisym and Brett A. Howell - sec filing

* Simulations Plus Inc - pursuant to terms of agreement company shall acquire all of Dilisym's outstanding capital stock

* Simulations Plus-deal in exchange, co shall pay to dilisym shareholders $5 million payable at closing and certain earn-out payments

* Simulations Plus Inc - pursuant to terms and subject to conditions of agreement, at closing, Dilisym will become a wholly owned subsidiary of company Source text - bit.ly/2oXlhuA Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐