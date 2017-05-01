BRIEF-Simulations Plus entered into stock purchase agreement with Dilisym Services

May 1 Simulations Plus Inc
* Simulations Plus Inc - entered into a stock purchase
agreement with Dilisym Services, Inc, shareholders of Dilisym
and Brett A. Howell - sec filing
* Simulations Plus Inc - pursuant to terms of agreement
company shall acquire all of Dilisym's outstanding capital stock
* Simulations Plus-deal in exchange, co shall pay to dilisym
shareholders $5 million payable at closing and certain earn-out
payments
* Simulations Plus Inc - pursuant to terms and subject to
conditions of agreement, at closing, Dilisym will become a
wholly owned subsidiary of company
Source text - bit.ly/2oXlhuA
Further company coverage: