BRIEF-Simulations Plus finalizes distributor agreement with Korean co

April 6 Simulations Plus Inc:

* Simulations Plus finalizes distributor agreement with Korean Company

* Simulations Plus Inc - announced that it has entered into a distributor agreement in South Korea with Quantum Bio Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
