2017年 4月 11日

BRIEF-Simulations Plus Q2 earnings per share $0.07

April 10 Simulations Plus Inc:

* Simulations Plus reports second quarter FY2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.07

* Simulations Plus Inc - qtrly net revenues increased 10.5 pct to $5.71 million from $5.16 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
