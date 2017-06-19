版本:
BRIEF-Simulations Plus Q3 preliminary revenue $6.69 mln vs $6.01 mln

June 19 Simulations Plus Inc

* Simulations plus inc - preliminary revenues for three months ended may 31, 2017, were $6.69 million, compared to $6.01 million for same period in 2016

* Simulations plus inc - software and software-related services were up approximately 4.9% for 3qfy17 compared to 3qfy16 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2sK2lFZ) Further company coverage:
