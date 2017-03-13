版本:
BRIEF-Simulations Plus reports preliminary revenues for Q2 FY2017

March 13 Simulations Plus Inc

* Simulations Plus reports record preliminary revenues for second quarter FY2017

* Q2 revenue $5.64 million versus $5.16 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
