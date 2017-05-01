BRIEF-Simulations Plus to acquire Dilisym Services Inc

May 1 Simulations Plus Inc
* Simulations Plus to acquire Dilisym Services Inc
* Simulations Plus Inc - will pay shareholders of dilisym
services cash consideration of up to $10 million
* Simulations Plus Inc - accretive acquisition will result
in total number of simulations plus employees increasing from 68
to 79
* Says expect deal will be immediately accretive to both
revenues and earnings
* Simulations Plus Inc - deal cash consideration comprised
of $5 million up front plus an earn-out of up to an additional
$5 million over next three years
* Simulations Plus Inc - deal will not affect ability to
continue to distribute dividends
* Simulations Plus Inc - deal expected to add more than $3
million to revenues of combined company in coming fiscal year
2018
