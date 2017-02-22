BRIEF-Sina reports Q4 earnings per share $0.27

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
Feb 22 Sina Corp-
* Sina reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.63
* Q4 earnings per share $0.27
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sina Corp qtrly non-gaap net revenues increased 23% year over year to $310.8 million
* Sina Corp qtrly advertising revenues increased 21% year over year to $269.6 million
* Sina Corp says gross margin for Q4 of 2016 was 70%, up from 65% for same period last year
* Sina Corp says advertising gross margin for Q4 of 2016 was 72%, up from 65% for same period last year
* Sina -sees FY non-gaap net revenues between $ 1.30 billion - $1.44 billion assume us dollar and rmb exchange rate of 6.9448, which was closing rate on Dec 31, 2016
* FY2017 revenue view $1.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $301.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
