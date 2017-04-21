BRIEF-Sinclair Broadcast Group announces agreement to purchase Bonten Media tv stations

BRIEF-IBC conference success IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
April 21 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc
* Sinclair broadcast group announces agreement to purchase Bonten Media Group tv stations
* Deal for $240.0 million
* Deal expected to be on average approximately $25 million accretive to our free cash flow on an annualized basis
Anticipates that transaction will close and fund with cash on hand in Q3 of 2017
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric
* Announces pricing of $50 million of 5.75 pct convertible notes due 2022