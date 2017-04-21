版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 21日

BRIEF-Sinclair Broadcast Group announces agreement to purchase Bonten Media tv stations

April 21 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc

* Sinclair broadcast group announces agreement to purchase Bonten Media Group tv stations

* Deal for $240.0 million

* Deal expected to be on average approximately $25 million accretive to our free cash flow on an annualized basis

* Anticipates that transaction will close and fund with cash on hand in Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
