公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 21日 星期五

BRIEF-Sinclair Broadcast Group says CEO David Smith's 2016 total compensation was $5.2 million

April 21 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc:

* CEO David Smith's 2016 total compensation was $5.2 million versus $4.6 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2p3pT6m) Further company coverage:
