BRIEF-SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF TENNIS MEDIA

March 1 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc

* SINCLAIR TO ACQUIRE TENNIS MEDIA COMPANY; ALIGNS TENNIS MAGAZINE, TENNIS.COM AND TENNIS CHANNEL ON UNIFIED PLATFORM

* SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC - DEAL FOR $8 MILLION PLUS AN ADDITIONAL $6 MILLION EARN-OUT POTENTIAL BASED ON CERTAIN CONTINGENCIES

* SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC - TRANSACTION WAS FUNDED WITH CASH ON HAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
