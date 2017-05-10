版本:
BRIEF-Sinclair Broadcast Group says in Q2 of 2017, anticipate capital expenditures to increase from Q1 of 2017 - SEC Filing

May 10 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc

* Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc says in Q2 of 2017, anticipate capital expenditures to increase from Q1 of 2017 - SEC filing

* Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc says expects to begin to incur capital expenditures in later half of 2017 related to repacking process Source text: [bit.ly/2qUuTeQ] Further company coverage:
