BRIEF-Sinclair Broadcast Group says in Q2 of 2017, anticipate capital expenditures to increase from Q1 of 2017 - SEC Filing

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
May 10 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc
* Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc says in Q2 of 2017, anticipate capital expenditures to increase from Q1 of 2017 - SEC filing
* Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc says expects to begin to incur capital expenditures in later half of 2017 related to repacking process Source text: [bit.ly/2qUuTeQ] Further company coverage:
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)