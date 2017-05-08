BRIEF-Sinclair Broadcast to buy Tribune Media for about $3.9 bln

May 8 Tribune Media Co
* Sinclair broadcast group to acquire tribune media company
for approximately $3.9 billion
* Tribune media co - deal for $43.50 per share
* Tribune media co - transaction has been unanimously
approved by boards of directors of both companies
* Tribune media co - sinclair expects to fund purchase price
at closing through a combination of cash on hand, fully
committed debt financing
* Tribune - co stockholders to get $35.00 in cash and 0.23
shares of sinclair class a stock for each share of co's class a
stock and class b stock owned
* Tribune media co - transaction is anticipated to close
and fund in q4 of 2017.
* Tribune media-committed debt financing to be provided by
jpmorgan chase bank, royal bank of canada, deutsche bank ag,
deutsche bank securities inc
* Tribune media - deal is expected to add over 40% pro forma
2016/2017 free cash flow per share accretion
* Tribune media co - j.p. Morgan securities llc acted as
exclusive financial advisor
* Tribune media - sinclair to buy 100% of outstanding shares
of tribune for about $3.9 billion, plus assumption of about $2.7
billion in net debt
* Tribune media - in order to comply with fcc ownership
requirements, sinclair may sell certain stations in markets
where it currently owns stations
