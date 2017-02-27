BRIEF-Singapore Technologies Engineering updates on arbitration involving U.S. marine unit

Feb 27 Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd :

* St Engineering's U.S. marine subsidiary involved in arbitration proceedings

* Out of damages claimed, amount that was initially quantified by Hornbeck was about US$15.2m

* Vt Halter Marine has asserted counterclaims against Hornbeck for approximately us$3.3m

* Arbitration proceedings involve issues and disputes arising from a vessel construction agreement dated 14 nov 2011

* Hornbeck claimed damages against Vt Halter Marine on basis that vessels constructed had alleged errors in design and construction