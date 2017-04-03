版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 21:20 BJT

BRIEF-Singulex announces CE mark for Sgx Clarity® system

April 3 Singulex Inc

* Singulex announces ce mark for sgx clarity® system

* Singulex inc - singulex plans to ce mark a cardiac troponin i (ctni) assay in europe

* Singulex inc - submit data for regulatory clearance of sgx clarity system in u.s., anticipating u.s. Food and drug administration clearance in 2018

* Singulex inc - developing point-of-care platform for single molecule counting technology, is exploring additional applications beyond clinical setting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
