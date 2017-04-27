BRIEF-Sino-Global enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Ningbo Xinyang Shipping

April 27 Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd :

* Sino-Global enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Ningbo Xinyang Shipping Co, Ltd

* Sino-Global Shipping America - agreement with Cosco Xinyang is a continuation of co's ongoing partnership with china ocean shipping company

* Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd - pursuant to agreement, co will receive a percentage of total amount of each transportation fee

* Sino-Global Shipping America-co to receive fee in exchange for arrangement of inland transportation services for cosco xinyang's container shipments to us ports