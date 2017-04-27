BRIEF-Sino-Global enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Ningbo Xinyang Shipping

April 27 Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd
:
* Sino-Global enters into strategic cooperation agreement
with Ningbo Xinyang Shipping Co, Ltd
* Sino-Global Shipping America - agreement with Cosco
Xinyang is a continuation of co's ongoing partnership with china
ocean shipping company
* Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd - pursuant to agreement,
co will receive a percentage of total amount of each
transportation fee
* Sino-Global Shipping America-co to receive fee in exchange
for arrangement of inland transportation services for cosco
xinyang's container shipments to us ports
