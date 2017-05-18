BRIEF-Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on B2B platform project

BRIEF-Cynata Therapeutics files new patent application for cymerus stem cell technology
* Cynata Therapeutics files new patent application for cymerus™ stem cell technology in oncology
May 18 Sinochem International Corp
* Says its owner Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on chemical products B2B platform project
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pNUsyp
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Cynata Therapeutics files new patent application for cymerus™ stem cell technology in oncology
* Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc says high court refuses appeals regarding bank account debits declaratory order Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On June 16, co, Amer International Group entered into a second amendment to common stock purchase warrant dated November 24, 2015