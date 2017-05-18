版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 18日 星期四 16:04 BJT

BRIEF-Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on B2B platform project

May 18 Sinochem International Corp

* Says its owner Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on chemical products B2B platform project

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pNUsyp

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐