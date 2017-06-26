BRIEF-Sinovac Biotech enters into agreement for going-private transaction

Boeing expands CFO Greg Smith's role
June 28 Boeing Co said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will take on additional roles, ahead of the planned retirement of some of its key executives later this year.
June 26 Sinovac Biotech Ltd:
* Sinovac Biotech Ltd enters into definitive agreement for going-private transaction
* Sinovac Biotech Ltd - deal for approximately US$401.8 million
* Sinovac Biotech Ltd - pursuant to amalgamation agreement, parent will acquire company for cash consideration equal to us$7.00 per common share of company
* Sinovac Biotech Ltd says consideration to be paid to holders of shares also represents increase of about 13.3% from original $6.18/share offer price
* Sinovac Biotech Ltd -buyer consortium intends to fund amalgamation through combination of cash contributions from C-Bridge Capital, Advantech Capital, Vivo Capital
* Sinovac Biotech Ltd - entered into a definitive amalgamation agreement with Sinovac (Cayman) Limited (parent) and Sinovac Amalgamation Sub Limited
* Sinovac Biotech Ltd - board, acting upon unanimous recommendation of special committee formed by board, unanimously approved amalgamation agreement
* Sinovac Biotech Ltd - as of June 23, members of buyer consortium beneficially own in aggregate approximately 29.5% of issued and outstanding shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stocks down after cyber attack, U.S. healthcare delay * Dollar lowest since November * Bond yields rise on Draghi comments * Gold climbs above 100-day moving average (Updates prices) By Peter Hobson LONDON, June 28 Gold prices rose on Wednesday as the dollar weakened and stock markets were held down by a global cyber attack and delay to U.S. healthcare legislation which fuelled doubts about President Donald Trump's ability to pass stimulus measures.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)