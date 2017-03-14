BRIEF-Sir Royalty Income Fund reports Q4 2016 results

MOVES-Rothschild hires four managing directors in US
May 24 Rothschild Global Advisory, a unit of the Rothschild & Co Group, hired four managing directors to its consumer and healthcare teams in the United States.
March 15 Sir Royalty Income Fund
* Sir Royalty Income Fund reports 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results
* Sir Royalty Income Fund - qtrly net earnings for fund were $0.26 per fund unit
* Sir Royalty Income Fund - qtrly pooled revenue increased 0.4% to $67.5 million in q4 2016, up from $67.2 million in q4 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HAVAS GROUP ACQUIRES SORENTO, AN INDIA-BASED HEALTH-AND-WELLNESS COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY
* About 47,900 in U.S. (in addition, about 1,000 in Canada) office chairs recalled by Leggett & Platt office components due to fall hazard