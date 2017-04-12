BRIEF-Sirius XM Canada qtrly earnings per share $0.08

Big oil, banks gives Europe stability, autos driven lower by Fiat
April 12 Sirius Xm Canada Holdings Inc:
* Sirius XM Canada reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.08
* Sirius XM Canada- if co's recapitalization go-private transaction closes before shareholder meeting date, such meeting will be cancelled
* Sirius XM Canada qtrly revenue C$86.9 million versus C$84.4 million
* Sirius XM Canada qtrly self-pay ARPU $12.47 versus $12.49
* Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc qtrly total subscribers 2.8 million versus 2.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
