版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 13日 星期四 05:22 BJT

BRIEF-Sirius XM Canada qtrly earnings per share $0.08

April 12 Sirius Xm Canada Holdings Inc:

* Sirius XM Canada reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.08

* Sirius XM Canada- if co's recapitalization go-private transaction closes before shareholder meeting date, such meeting will be cancelled

* Sirius XM Canada qtrly revenue C$86.9 million versus C$84.4 million

* Sirius XM Canada qtrly self-pay ARPU $12.47 versus $12.49

* Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc qtrly total subscribers 2.8 million versus 2.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐