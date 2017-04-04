BRIEF-Sirius XM Holdings says CEO's 2016 compensation was $9.3 mln

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Sirius Xm Holdings Inc:
* Sirius XM Holdings says CEO James E. Meyer's 2016 total compensation was $9.3 million - sec filing
* Sirius XM Holdings Inc says president Scott A. Greenstein's total 2016 compensation was $18.1 million
* Sirius XM Holdings Inc says president Scott A. Greenstein's total 2016 compensation includes stock awards of $5.75 million and option awards of $8.5 million Source text - bit.ly/2oxwUwu Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm