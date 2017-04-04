版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 21:41 BJT

BRIEF-Sirius XM Holdings says CEO's 2016 compensation was $9.3 mln

April 4 Sirius Xm Holdings Inc:

* Sirius XM Holdings says CEO James E. Meyer's 2016 total compensation was $9.3 million - sec filing

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc says president Scott A. Greenstein's total 2016 compensation was $18.1 million

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc says president Scott A. Greenstein's total 2016 compensation includes stock awards of $5.75 million and option awards of $8.5 million Source text - bit.ly/2oxwUwu Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐