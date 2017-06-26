BRIEF-Sirius XM Holdings - Sirius XM Radio prices offering of $750 mln of 3.875 pct senior notes due 2022, $1.25 bln of 5 pct senior notes due 2027

COLUMN-OPEC should let oil prices rebalance the market: Kemp
LONDON, June 28 The 1980s film “WarGames” contains an important lesson for OPEC and shale producers about the futility of trying to manage the oil market.
June 26 Sirius XM Holdings Inc:
* Sirius XM Radio Inc prices offering of $750 million of 3.875% senior notes due 2022 and $1.25 billion of 5.0% senior notes due 2027
* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - Sirius XM Radio Inc, priced offering of $750 million of 3.875% senior notes due 2022 and $1.25 billion of 5.0% senior notes due 2027
* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - senior notes due 2022 will bear interest at an annual rate of 3.875%
* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - senior notes due 2027 will bear interest at an annual rate of 5.0%
* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - price to investors will be 100% of principal amount of notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 28 Sterling surged to a three-week high and Britain's main FTSE 100 stock index fell on Wednesday, after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said the Bank was likely to need to raise interest rates and would debate this "in the coming months".
June 28 Seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is being bought by Germany's Bayer AG , reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday as record U.S. and Brazilian soybean plantings lifted seed sales.