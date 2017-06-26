BRIEF-Sirius XM Radio intends to offer $500 mln of senior notes due 2022 and $1 bln of senior notes due 2027

Boeing expands CFO Greg Smith's role
June 28 Boeing Co said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will take on additional roles, ahead of the planned retirement of some of its key executives later this year.
June 26 Sirius XM Holdings Inc
* Sirius XM Radio Inc. intends to offer $500 million of senior notes due 2022 and $1 billion of senior notes due 2027
* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - Sirius XM Radio Inc. intends to offer $500 million of senior notes due 2022 and $1 billion of senior notes due 2027
* Sirius XM - Intends to use net proceeds from offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem outstanding 4.25% senior notes due 2020
* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - Pending application of the amounts, company currently expects to maintain any excess amount as cash on hand
* Sirius XM Holdings-To use proceeds from offering to repay portion of $1 billion of net borrowings currently outstanding under revolving credit facility
* Sirius XM Holdings - Also, to use net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem all of outstanding 5.75% senior notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stocks down after cyber attack, U.S. healthcare delay * Dollar lowest since November * Bond yields rise on Draghi comments * Gold climbs above 100-day moving average (Updates prices) By Peter Hobson LONDON, June 28 Gold prices rose on Wednesday as the dollar weakened and stock markets were held down by a global cyber attack and delay to U.S. healthcare legislation which fuelled doubts about President Donald Trump's ability to pass stimulus measures.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)