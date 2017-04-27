BRIEF-SiriusXM Q1 earnings per share $0.04

April 27 Sirius XM Holdings Inc:
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $1.29
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* SiriusXM reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.04
* Q1 revenue rose 8 percent to $1.3 billion
* Sirius XM Holdings Inc sees 2017 self-pay net subscriber
additions of approximately 1.3 million
* Sirius XM Holdings Inc sees 2017 revenue of approximately
$5.3 billion
* Sirius XM Holdings Inc sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA of
approximately $2.025 billion
* Sirius XM Holdings Inc sees 2017 free cash flow of
approximately $1.5 billion
* Fy2017 revenue view $5.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sirius XM Holdings Inc says qtrly ARPU $12.95 versus.
$12.66 last year
* Sirius XM Holdings Inc says qtrly net additions of 257,000
versus 465,000 last year
* Sirius XM Holdings Inc says qtrly average self-pay monthly
churn 1.8 percent versus. 1.9 percent last year
