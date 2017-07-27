FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SiriusXM Q2 earnings per share $0.043
2017年7月27日 / 上午11点26分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-SiriusXM Q2 earnings per share $0.043

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc:

* Sirius XM reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.043

* Q2 revenue $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.32 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - qtrly net additions 445‍​,000 versus 587,000

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - qtrly ARPU $13.22 ‍​ versus $12.78

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc sees 2017 revenue of approximately $5.375 billion

* Sees self-pay net subscriber additions of approximately 1.4 million for 2017

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - qtrly average self-pay monthly churn ‍​1.7 percent versus 1.8 percent

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc sees 2017 adjusted ebitda of approximately $2.05 billion

* Sees free cash flow of approximately $1.5 billion for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

