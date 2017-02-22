版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三

BRIEF-Sisvel Group's unit 3G Licensing S.A. says KPN, Mitsubishi Electric have joined 3G joint licensing agreement offering

Feb 22 Mitsubishi Electric Corp

* Sisvel Group's unit 3G Licensing S.A. says KPN, Mitsubishi Electric have joined its 3G joint licensing agreement offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
