版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 4日 星期六 06:52 BJT

BRIEF-Siteone Landscape names Roy Dunbar to its board of directors

March 3 Siteone Landscape Supply Inc

* Siteone landscape supply names w. Roy dunbar to its board of directors

* Siteone landscape supply inc- following dunbar's appointment, company has nine directors, four of whom are independent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐