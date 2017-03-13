版本:
BRIEF-SiteOne Landscape Supply acquires Angelo's Supplies

March 13 Siteone Landscape Supply Inc

* SiteOne Landscape Supply - acquisition of Angelo's supplies, with two locations in Detroit metropolitan area - Wixom and Farmington Hills, Michigan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
