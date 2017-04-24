版本:
BRIEF-SiteOne Landscape Supply launches secondary public offering of common stock

April 24 SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc-

* SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc announces launch of secondary public offering of common stock

* SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc - launch of an underwritten secondary public offering of 8.5 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
