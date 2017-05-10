BRIEF-Siteone Landscape Supply posts Q1 loss per share $0.26

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Siteone Landscape Supply Inc
* Siteone landscape supply announces first quarter 2017 earnings
* Q1 sales $335 million versus I/B/E/S view $331.9 million
* For 2017, continue to expect adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $155 million to $165 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.26
* "remain confident in our outlook for full year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit