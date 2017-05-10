BRIEF-Siteone Landscape Supply posts Q1 loss per share $0.26

May 10 Siteone Landscape Supply Inc

* Siteone landscape supply announces first quarter 2017 earnings

* Q1 sales $335 million versus I/B/E/S view $331.9 million

* For 2017, continue to expect adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $155 million to $165 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.26

"remain confident in our outlook for full year"