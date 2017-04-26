版本:
BRIEF-Siteone Landscape Supply prices secondary public offering of common stock

April 25 Siteone Landscape Supply Inc

* Prices secondary public offering of common stock

* Says secondary public offering of 10.0 million common shares priced at $47.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
