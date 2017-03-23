版本:
BRIEF-SiteOne Landscape Supply says board increases number of directors to 10 from 9

March 23 SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc -

* Board of directors of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc increased number of directors serving on board from 9 to 10 - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2mW1zym] Further company coverage:
