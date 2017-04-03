BRIEF-Sito Mobile adopts tax benefits preservation plan

April 3 Sito Mobile Ltd:
* Sito mobile adopts tax benefits preservation plan to
protect tax assets
* Sito Mobile Ltd - as of Dec. 31, 2016, Sito Mobile had
approximately $40 million of (gross pre-tax) federal net
operating loss carryforwards or nols
* Sito Mobile Ltd- plan intended to reduce likelihood of
unintended "ownership change" occurring through buying and
selling of co's common stock
* Sito Mobile - co will distribute to stockholders one
preferred stock purchase right for each common share held as of
close of business on April 14
* Sito Mobile Ltd- preferred stock purchase rights and tax
benefits preservation plan will expire no later than April 3,
2020
* Sito Mobile Ltd- issuance of preferred stock purchase
rights under tax benefits preservation plan will not affect co's
reported earnings per share
* Sito Mobile -plan intended to act as deterrent to anyone
acquiring beneficial ownership of 4.99pct or more of co's common
stock without approval of board
