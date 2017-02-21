BRIEF-SITO Mobile announces departure of CEO Jerry Hug

BRIEF-Aerojet rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
* Aerojet Rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
Feb 21 SITO Mobile Ltd:
* SITO Mobile Ltd - CEO Jerry Hug submitted his resignation which was accepted by board
* SITO Mobile announces departure of CEO
* SITO Mobile Ltd - current sito board member, richard "rory" C'Connell, is interim CEO
* SITO Mobile Ltd - SITO's board of directors has commenced a search for a permanent replacement
* SITO Mobile Ltd - reiterates previously announced media placement revenue expectation for 4th quarter ended December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aerojet Rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
* Caledonia mining corporation says Allan Gray Proprietary increased its interest to 9.5 million common shares representing 17.91% of common shares in issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Discover Global Network signs deal with Desjardins Group to expand merchant credit card acceptance in Canada